Veesaar lahkub Madridi Realist ja liitub Kriisa koduülikooliga

2022 class 🇪🇪 Henri Veesaar (2004) has committed to Arizona, sources told Eurohopes.



6'10 versatile big man from Real Madrid, Veesaar will enrich the European group of players in Tommy Lloyd roster for next season.



