Kanepi jääb (veel) alla vaid legendaarsetele Williamsitele ja Azarenkale

Kaia Kanepi records her 10th Top 10 win at a major and 15th overall, defeating No.10 Garbiñe Muguruza 26 63 64.



In her career, Kanepi has won 19 matches vs. seeds in the 1st 3 rounds of a Slam.



Among active players, only Serena (29), Venus (22), and Azarenka (21) have more.