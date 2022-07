Eesti vormelivennad võtsid vastu 1006-kilomeetrise väljakutse ja tõusid selle lõpetuseks ka poodiumile

That was it for the Aurum 1006KM! Paul, Ralf and their teammates finished the race in P2. 🥈



A quick taste of an endurance race in the GT3 category saw Paul score another trophy. 👏 His next race will be on 28th and 29th of July at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps for the Formula R… pic.twitter.com/D5z6q35lh1