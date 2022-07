USA tegi kergejõustiku MMil ajaloolise puhta vuugi

Athletics🎽 - United States🇺🇸 is the 1st country to win all 6️⃣ medals in the men's or women's 100m/200m at a single world championships.



Sprint sweeps

2022: 200m ♂️ 🇺🇸

2022: 100m ♂️ 🇺🇸

2022: 100m ♀️ 🇯🇲

2005: 200m ♂️ 🇺🇸

1991: 100m ♂️ 🇺🇸

1983: 100m ♂️ 🇺🇸#WorldAthleticsChamps