Tänaku võit kirjutatakse rasvaste tähtedega WRC-ajalukku

This year's #YpresRally will be the fastest tarmac only WRC round ever. The winner's avg speed will be around the 116 km/h mark.



So far the fastest tarmac only event was Rally Alsace in 2014 where @JariMattiWRC won with an avg speed of 115,1 km/h.#WRC @OfficialWRC