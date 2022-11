Liverpool pesi märgilisel õhtul koduliiga häbi maha, Arsenal endiselt tipus

Jurgen Klopp has now won 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ games with Liverpool.



He is only the third Reds manager to do so after Bill Shankly (407), Tom Watson (329) and Bob Paisley (308).



𝑰'𝒎 𝒔𝒐 𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑱𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝑹𝒆𝒅