Sajandi võimsaima hooaja teinud Swiatek jäi aastalõputurniiri finaali ukse taha

One of the best seasons of the CENTURY✍️



👉 67-9 record

👉 8 titles including 2 Grand Slams and 4 WTA 1000s

👉 A century-best 37-match win streak

👉 2nd most year-end ranking points earned, behind Williams’ 2013 total of 13,260.



Take 👏 a 👏 bow (and a tiramisu), @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/2lgydRoPjd