AMETLIK ⟩ Tänak ei liitunud tulevaks hooajaks Toyotaga!

Introducing our line-up for 2023! 🤩@TakamotoKatsuta and @AaronJ_CoDriver earn promotion to the TGR WRT roster, sharing the car of @SebOgier and @vinzzlandais while continuing to drive the full #WRC season. 🤝



Read more: https://t.co/DNtrq7njhW#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris pic.twitter.com/JbLz8Ab9Py