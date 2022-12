VIDEO ⟩ Võimsa esituse teinud Drell purustas NBA tütarliigas punkti- ja lauapallide rekordi

Henri Drell’s CAREER-HIGH scoring night led the @windycitybulls to a 10-point victory over the Mad Ants! The Bulls had four players with 20+ points.



👏 Thompson: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

👏 Jones: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

👏 King: 20 PTS, 7/10 FG pic.twitter.com/PyJwt7HHZF