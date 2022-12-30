R, 30.12.2022
«Kõik, mida näed mängijat tegemas, tegi Pele esimesena.»

Jarmo Jagomägi
, Reporter
«Kõik, mida näed mängijat tegemas, tegi Pele esimesena.»
Pelel on oluline koht paljude südames.
Pelel on oluline koht paljude südames. Foto: Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/Scanpix

Jalgpallilegendi Pele pärandi võttis tabavalt kokku praeguse ajastu üks säravamaid tegijaid Erling Haaland.

«Kõik, mida näed mängijat tegemas, tegi Pele esimesena. Puhka rahus,» säutsus 22-aastane norralane Twitteris.

See on hea näide Brasiilia legendi olulisusest vutimaailmas. Pele lõpetas mängijakarjääri 1977. aastal, Manchester Citys leiba teeniv Haaland sündis alles 23 aastat hiljem. Sellele vaatamata oskab ta hinnata läbi aegade üht paremat mängijat.

Pelele avaldavad sotsiaalmeedias austust väga paljud inimesed erinevadelt aladelt.

