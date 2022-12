VIDEO ⟩ Doncic küsis imemängu järel õlut. Ja saigi. Kuhjaga!

Luka Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Immediately after, here is what he said:



“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.”



That is instantly an all-time great quote from an all-time great player. 🍻🤠🏀 #MFFL



