FOTO ⟩ Solberg tegi hukkunud rallilegendile Montes suure austusavalduse

“𝘽𝙚 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚, 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙛𝙪𝙣 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚… 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚!”



Words to live by! 💪 Ken is my biggest inspiration, and it’s an honour to carry his words with us this week 💙 #43Forever #KB43VER pic.twitter.com/51wXk63VZi