VIDEO ⟩ Kulturist kaotas vangistamise ja piinamisega üle 60 kg ega suuda enam kõndida

Political prisoner #KhaledPirzadeh was released from Ahvaz's Sheiban Prison today.Imprisoned since Jun 2019, the former bodybuilding champion was severely tortured/injured by IR agents & deprived of treatment in prison, leaving him disabled.