VIDEO ⟩ Mängu ajal kokku kukkunud jalgpallur suri kiirabiautos

SAD NEWS 😭



Ivory Coast and Racing Club d'Abidjan defender, Sylla Moustapha has passed away after suffering what looks like a cardiac arrest in his sides Ligue 1 match against SOL FC.



Moustapha joined RCA from Malian side Djoliba AC.



May his soul REST IN PEACE 🙏 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/PNvnEWFiwl