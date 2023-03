Mitu kuud avalikkuse eest varjul olnud Jüri Vips testib USAs vormelit

NEWS | 🇪🇪 Juri Vips will participate in an Indycar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing today at Barber Motorsports Park!



The 22-year-old competed in Formula 2 last year and will be covering for Jack Harvey who is yet to be cleared following a crash in St Pete.#Indycar pic.twitter.com/QLq5GQRnbC