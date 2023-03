VIDEO ⟩ Ermil oli ühes läbi aegade vägevamas seitsmevõistluses ootamatu roll: ta rebestas peaaegu reielihast

What a moment for @thedude0018 and @UGATrack‼️



His heptathlon score of 6639 is:



✔️ No. 2 in world history

✔️ UGA record

✔️ Collegiate Record

✔️ Helped the UGA men to a second-place finish at NCAA Indoors



We’re so proud of you, Kyle!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3tS10oyZhE