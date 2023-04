VIDEO ⟩ Koolipoiss püstitas rekordi, milleni ei jõudnud ka Usain Bolt

🇯🇲 HE’S DONE IT! The first Jamaican Junior athlete to run sub 10 with



9️⃣.9️⃣9️⃣ 🔥🔥🔥



He’s now the 3rd Junior in history to run sub 10 legally 🌎



Did he look across mid race???



Congratulations to the National Junior Record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie 👏 pic.twitter.com/I3h6MZZX9o