Suri Kristo Galeta endine treener

#RIP Shaun Pickering 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏃‍♂️(61)



Shot putter who represented #GBR at the 1996 #Olympics finishing 27th. Most notable performance was at the 1998 #CommonwealthGames for #WAL winning 🥉. Also held Welsh discus & hammer titles pic.twitter.com/zBMqnNKDKY