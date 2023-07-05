TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Kontaveidi võit ja karjääri jätkumine rõõmustas tennisefänne üle maailma

Kuigi Anett Kontaveidi tulemused pole viimasel ajal olnud eriti säravad, elavad talle praegu südamest kaasa väga paljud tennisesõbrad üle maailma.
Eesti esireket on erilise tähelepanu all, sest ta teatas paar nädalat tagasi, et lõpetab Wimbledoni suure slämmi turniiriga sportlaskarjääri. Kui esialgu pidi Kontaveit platsile tulema esmaspäeval, siis sagedate vihmasadude tõttu lükkus mäng kolmapäeva.
Aeg oli ootamist väärt. Kontaveit alistas paaril korral peatatud matšis itaallanna Lucrezia Stefanini 6:4, 6:4. Kohtumise ajal ja järel kihas sotsiaalmeedia täistuuridel. Teeme väikese ülevaate rohketest säutsudest, mis puudutavad Eesti parimat tennisisti.
«Kontaveit naeratas pärast võidukat matši rohkearvulisele publikule.
Kui korraldajad panid ta mängima kuuendale, tribüünita väljakule, siis nad seisid.
Kui tuli vihm, jäid nad paigale.
Anett tähendab inimestele väga palju.
Wimbledon ei pruugi seda näha, aga meie näeme,» seisis ühes südamlikus postituses.
«See pole veel läbi!» hüüatas teine.
IT IS NOT OVER YET! 🔥🇪🇪— Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 5, 2023
Anett Kontaveit prevails on Lucrezia Stefanini in straight sets (6-4 6-4) and moves to the R2 of #Wimbledon!
The former no. 2's professional career is still alive! pic.twitter.com/ea6rkHYyhg
«Ausalt, oleme õnnelikud, et Kontaveit selle mängu võitis. Loodetavasti lasevad Wimbledoni korraldajad ta nüüd suuremale areenile, kus on ka tribüün. Lihtsalt igaks juhuks... Ta väärib hüvastijättu suurema rahva ees.
Muide, täna teenis Kontaveit karjääri 390. võidu,» lisas sama kasutaja.
Honestly, we are happy that Kontaveit won this match. Hope #Wimbledon now gives a show court for the second round or at least a court with stands. Just in case... she deserves to say goodbye to tennis in front of the crowd.— Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 5, 2023
By the way, today's win was the 390th of her career! 🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/6bf6I0qQDY
Erinevaid õnnitlusi ja rõõmuhõiskeid leiab Twitterist kümneid kui mitte sadu.
Kontaveit not retired yet!— We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 5, 2023
For her last career's tournament, former World No.2 Anett Kontaveit advances into Wimbledon round 2 beating Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4
Keep pushing Anett! pic.twitter.com/m81hOku5A1
Really, really lovely scenes as Anett Kontaveit celebrates with Torben and her team. They asked one of the fans to take a picture of them together just outside of the court 🥺 pic.twitter.com/H6zuCM3FvF— Yasmin Syed (@yasminstefsyed) July 5, 2023
Retirement will have to wait!— Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) July 5, 2023
Anett Kontaveit Estonia 🇪🇪 defeats Stefanini 🇮🇹 6-4 6-4 to progress to round 2 of Wimbledon ❤️ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AK2U8TQdC7
NOT SO FAST!— Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) July 5, 2023
Anett Kontaveit defeats Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4 and prolongs her career for at least another match
She’s into the Wimbledon R2, where she will face Bouzkova pic.twitter.com/IeH6DvDHe6
Checking Wimbledon scores between meetings and Anett Kontaveit said “I am not retiring on Court No. 6” pic.twitter.com/RFo06mAHIa— Lauren Vail (@Laurenevail) July 5, 2023
Anett Goin' Out Like That— Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) July 5, 2023
With an eager crowd jamming the tiny pathway between the outer courts cheering her on, Anett Kontaveit extends her career for at least 1 more match at Wimbledon
The former world #2 defeats Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-4, 6-4, to meet Marie Bouzkova in round 2 pic.twitter.com/NJGNovncf5
"WE 💙🖤🤍 ANETT"— wta (@WTA) July 5, 2023
Watching @AnettKontaveit_ live to fight another day! 👊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/M2bdEKv5CZ