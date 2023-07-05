K, 5.07.2023
TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Kontaveidi võit ja karjääri jätkumine rõõmustas tennisefänne üle maailma

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Foto: HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters/Scanpix

Kuigi Anett Kontaveidi tulemused pole viimasel ajal olnud eriti säravad, elavad talle praegu südamest kaasa väga paljud tennisesõbrad üle maailma.

Eesti esireket on erilise tähelepanu all, sest ta teatas paar nädalat tagasi, et lõpetab Wimbledoni suure slämmi turniiriga sportlaskarjääri. Kui esialgu pidi Kontaveit platsile tulema esmaspäeval, siis sagedate vihmasadude tõttu lükkus mäng kolmapäeva. 

Aeg oli ootamist väärt. Kontaveit alistas paaril korral peatatud matšis itaallanna Lucrezia Stefanini 6:4, 6:4. Kohtumise ajal ja järel kihas sotsiaalmeedia täistuuridel. Teeme väikese ülevaate rohketest säutsudest, mis puudutavad Eesti parimat tennisisti.

«Kontaveit naeratas pärast võidukat matši rohkearvulisele publikule. 

Kui korraldajad panid ta mängima kuuendale, tribüünita väljakule, siis nad seisid.

Kui tuli vihm, jäid nad paigale. 

Anett tähendab inimestele väga palju.

Wimbledon ei pruugi seda näha, aga meie näeme,» seisis ühes südamlikus postituses.

«See pole veel läbi!» hüüatas teine.

«Ausalt, oleme õnnelikud, et Kontaveit selle mängu võitis. Loodetavasti lasevad Wimbledoni korraldajad ta nüüd suuremale areenile, kus on ka tribüün. Lihtsalt igaks juhuks... Ta väärib hüvastijättu suurema rahva ees.

Muide, täna teenis Kontaveit karjääri 390. võidu,» lisas sama kasutaja.

Erinevaid õnnitlusi ja rõõmuhõiskeid leiab Twitterist kümneid kui mitte sadu.

