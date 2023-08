VIDEO ⟩ Soome alistas rekordilises mängus viimase sekundi viskest Leedu

Talk about preparation games 👀 😳



🇫🇮 Finland beat Lithuania at the buzzer 🚨 in front of record-breaking Finnish crowd at Nokia Arena 🔥



Lauri Markkanen dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals 🥶#FIBAWC x #WinForFinland pic.twitter.com/v8c2N9qwNP