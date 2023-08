Dopinguga patustanud kergejõustikutähte ootab ees pikk võistluskeeld

The AIU has implemented a decision by the Basque public authorities (a non-signatory) to ban Carina Horn (South Africa) for 6 years, from 13 March 2023, for the presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (Clenbuterol). DQ results on 18 June 2022

