Mitmekordne kergejõustiku Euroopa ja maailmameister lõpetas 31-aastaselt karjääri

Dafne Schippers 🇳🇱 has announced her retirement. 😰



But from the combined events to the sprints, what an incredible career she had! 🙌



Olympics

🥈 200m (2016)



World Champs

🥇 200m (2015)

🥇 200m (2017)

🥈 100m (2015)

🥉 100m (2017)

🥉 Heptathlon (2013)



European Champs

🥇 100m… pic.twitter.com/4V966qF2AQ