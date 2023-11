Rovanperä kaardilugeja avaldas, millal tehakse taas täishooaeg

I will have bit more time to see family&friends and try to improve my 🏌️‍♂️swing, but maybe not enough as we come back full time from 2025! 👊🏽



See you soon and thanks again for your warm support 🖤❤️#wrc #kallerovanperä #jonnehalttunen #tgr_wrc #okauto #rightware #marinefi pic.twitter.com/TnwqAM6Wku