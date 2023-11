VIDEO ⟩ Liverpoolile kümme väravat kõmmutanud 15-aastane taanlane ajas vutimaailma pöördesse

Chido Obi-Martin scored 10 goals for Arsenal Under-16s against Liverpool U16s today in a 14-3 win. 💫



Obi-Martin has already trained with Mikel Arteta's first team and is eligible to represent Denmark, England and Nigeria. 🇩🇰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/THIkFvT9u7