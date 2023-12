VIDEO ⟩ 16-aastane tulevikutäht kütab MMil kirgi

SENSATIONAL LITTLER DOES IT AGAIN!! 🤯



A truly incredible performance from Luke Littler as he DEMOLISHES his darting idol Raymond van Barneveld 4-1.



Simply breathtaking from the 16-year-old who storms into the Quarter Finals!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | R4 pic.twitter.com/HI0vHux223