Austraalia lahtisi vapustas surm, leinajate seas ka Novak Djokovic

Tennisemaailm on leinas, sest Austraalia lahtisi kohapeal kajastanud briti ajakirjanik Mike Dickson suri 59-aastaselt.
«Oleme kahetsusega sunnitud teatama, et meie imeline abikaasa ja isa Mike kukkus kokku ja suri Melbourne'is Austraalia lahtisi kajastades,» kirjutas leseks jäänud Lucy Dickson perekonna poolses teadaandes.
We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe.— Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 17, 2024
Ühismeedias on 38-aastase staažiga spordiajakirjanikule, kes lisaks tennisele kajastas veel teisigi alasid, järelhüüde teinud praeguseks ka meeste tennise profituur ATP ning maailma esireket Novak Djokovic.
"It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of Mike Dickson. A long-standing member of the tennis family, and ATP Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award winner, Mike’s love for the game and presence on Tour will be deeply missed. Our thoughts go out to his family,… pic.twitter.com/ZJcUNH8hxM— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 17, 2024
Condolences to Mike Dickson family 🙏 Rest in Peace https://t.co/skSMgwvBcZ— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 18, 2024