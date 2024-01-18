N, 18.01.2024
Austraalia lahtisi vapustas surm, leinajate seas ka Novak Djokovic

Toimetas Karl Juhkami
, reporter
Austraalia lahtised. Pilt on illustratiivne.
Austraalia lahtised. Pilt on illustratiivne. Foto: ELOISA LOPEZ

Tennisemaailm on leinas, sest Austraalia lahtisi kohapeal kajastanud briti ajakirjanik Mike Dickson suri 59-aastaselt.

«Oleme kahetsusega sunnitud teatama, et meie imeline abikaasa ja isa Mike kukkus kokku ja suri Melbourne'is Austraalia lahtisi kajastades,» kirjutas leseks jäänud Lucy Dickson perekonna poolses teadaandes.

Ühismeedias on 38-aastase staažiga spordiajakirjanikule, kes lisaks tennisele kajastas veel teisigi alasid, järelhüüde teinud praeguseks ka meeste tennise profituur ATP ning maailma esireket Novak Djokovic.

