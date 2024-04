F2-sarjas head hoogu näitav Aron võttis vastu uue väljakutse

Racing for us in Berlin! 🤝



We are pleased to welcome Paul Aron to the team, as he will step into the car to make his Formula E debut for the two rounds of the Berlin E-Prix.



The Estonian will now also be taking part in the Rookie Session in Misano.



🇪🇪 Welcome, @PaulAron16! 👊 pic.twitter.com/5Mg7dbnDXC