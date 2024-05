Pronksimäng polegi nii mõttetu? Euroliiga vihatuim matš tõi võitjale korraliku lisakopika

EuroLeague prize money for each team for their results in the 2023-24 season 👀💰



1. 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos | €1.75M

2. 🇪🇸 Real Madrid | €0.99M

3. 🇬🇷 Olympiacos | €0.87M

4. 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce | €0.75M

5. 🇲🇨 Monaco | €0.70M

6. 🇪🇸 Barcelona | €0.64M