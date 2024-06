Celtics võitis rekordilise 18. NBA meistritiitli

How often does your backcourt give you 19 boards and 2 blocks in an #NBAFinals closeout game?



These Celtics guards are something special.@Jrue_Holiday11: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK@Dwhite921: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM, 2 STL, 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Vg5sXFCvKc