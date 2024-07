34 karikat! Toni Kroosi karjäär numbrites

That was the last time we'll see Toni Kroos play football. 😭



His career by numbers:



◉ 832 games

◉ 80 goals

◉ 6x UEFA Champions League

◉ 6x FIFA Club World Cup

◉ 5x UEFA Super Cup

◉ 4x LaLiga

◉ 4x Supercopa de España

◉ 3x Bundesliga

◉ 3x DFB-Pokal

◉ 1x DFL-Supercup

◉… pic.twitter.com/asBSrePedC