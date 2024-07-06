VIDEO ⟩ Aron katkestas sel hooajal esimest korda, kuid säilitas liidrikoha
Eesti vormelisõitja Paul Aron katkestas vormel-2 sarja Suurbritannia GP sprindisõidu.
Hitech Pulse-Eighti meeskonda kuuluvale eestlasele sõitis kaheksandal ringil tagant sisse hispaanlane Josep "Pepe" Marti (Campos Racing). Mõlema vormeliässa võistlus sellega lõppes. Samal ringil juhtus ka teine intsident, kus raja äärde jäi MM-sarjas teist kohta hoidev Isack Hadjar (Campos Racing).
Sprindi võitis 17-aastane itaallane Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema Racing). Teise koha sai Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) ja kolmandaks platseerus Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta Racing).
Vaatamata katkestamisele säilitab Aron 117 punktiga MM-sarja liidrikohta. Eestlane edestab Hadjarit 11 silmaga ning kolmandal kohal olev Gabriel Bortoleto kaotab Aronile 26 punktiga.