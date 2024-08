Kalle Rovanperä jagas sümpaatset lapsepõlvefotot

#RallyFinland SS16⏱️14:32.6!



🗯️"Yeah I needed to push a bit as I wanted to get a better feeling on this stage than we had in the morning.

My dad did a really good time on this stage some years ago, so for sure I needed to do that also!"🔥#KR69 #ToyotaGAZOORacing #Liekkipipo pic.twitter.com/GQxAvxto4e