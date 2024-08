VIDEO Olümpia pikamaajooksus kukkus mitu sportlast tartaanile

More drama in the final men's 5,000m heat....



Abdihamid Nur 🇺🇸 was in position for a qualifying spot going into the final 100 meters, but was tripped up and fell to the track, finishing in last.



10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher 🇺🇸 avoided some of the traffic and managed to… pic.twitter.com/SiZaTG4Vrj