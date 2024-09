Naismaskoti rindu käperdanud jalgpallur sai karistada

🚨🚨| Ex-Celta Vigo player Hugo Mallo was found guilty of sexually abusing Espanyol's mascot. ⚖️



The incident happened on April 24, 2019, when he was playing for Celta Vigo. After greeting the players, he approached the mascots—two parakeets. 🐦



He shook hands with the male… pic.twitter.com/oF0PBjQOJs