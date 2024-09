Verinoor Brasiilia rulasõitja kordas Kelly Sildaru rekordit

The first gold medal of #XGamesChiba 2024 just went to Gui Khury who claimed his first #XGames Vert title.



It’s Gui’s 10th X Games medal overall, tying him with skier Kelly Sildaru for the most XG medals earned by a teenager … and he’s still just 15. @XGamesJPN pic.twitter.com/wOGeBE3gdT