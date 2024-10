Õnnetuses mõlemad jalad kaotanud endine võidusõitja püstitas maailmarekordi

HE DID IT! 🔥🏁@BillyMonger battled jellyfish stings, intense humidity and torrential rain to SMASH the existing Ironman World Championships course record for a double leg amputee by over 2 HOURS!



Give it up one more time for BILLY MONGER 👏

Donate now: https://t.co/PELrCMMyHe pic.twitter.com/hF2jtsdYlP