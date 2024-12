Gambia ajakirjanik: Paide Linnameeskonna ründaja siirdub Saksamaa kõrgliigasse

𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 ✅



🇬🇲 Abdoulie Ceesay is set to join German Bundesliga side, @FCStPauli, on a permanent deal from Estonian club Paide Linnameeskond. It is a 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋.



There is an agreement between clubs and personal terms have not been an issue as well. pic.twitter.com/OeqpTLWg9s

December