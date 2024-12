Lumelaviin kustutas nädala jooksul juba teise tippsportlase eluküünla

Tampereen Pyrintö Orienteering mourns the loss of our Swiss orienteerer, Pascal Buchs, who lost his life yesterday doing what he loved, skiing in the mountains of Switzerland.

Our hearts go out to Pascal’s family and the entire Swiss orienteering community.



📷: Jaakko Sorvisto pic.twitter.com/E1jCCCNur1

