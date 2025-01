Šokk Melbourne'is! Olümpiavõitja on sunnitud reketid kokku pakkima

WOW.



36yo Laura Siegemund upsets the Olympic champion and 2024 runner up Zheng Qinwen 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the 3rd round at the #AusOpen.



The world #5 is the first top 10 player to lose in the Women's Draw.



A shock on John Cain Arena! pic.twitter.com/ELkaExOkRj