AMETLIK Haaland sõlmis Cityga ligi kümneaastase lepingu

🚨🔵 Erling Haaland has signed new deal at Manchester City valid until June 2034!



The agreement is valid for 9.5 years, as revealed by @David_Ornstein — with record salary for City 🇳🇴🤝🏻



ℹ️ There will be release clause valid from 2029 but only available at very high numbers. pic.twitter.com/yHOZrKymfm