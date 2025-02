Vahetustehingute virvarr NBAs: Miami superstaari soov täitus, Leedu tähtedest said tiimikaaslased

The Hornets have nicely built their first-round picks in future years



*⃣Own first in the next 7 years

*⃣Top-14 protected first from Miami (2027, unprotected in 2028)

*⃣Top-2 protected first from Dallas (2027)

*⃣Right to swap firsts with LA Lakers (2030)

*⃣Unprotected first from…