Dopingureegleid rikkunud olümpiahõbe sai pika võistluskeelu

A Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Koki Ikeda (Japan) for 4 years, from 1 November 2024, for the Use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP case). DQ results since 20 June 2023.



