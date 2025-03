Prantsusmaa laskesuusatajad näitasid norralaste vastu võimu

France remains unbeaten this season! 🔥⏱️



With flawless standing in 25s, QFM seals the win 🇫🇷🏆 and the Globe after 13 years!



Watch the action live on https://t.co/8WieDPZaQf and https://t.co/p8ATzITmbR. pic.twitter.com/UblqEENq9I