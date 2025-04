Uus Usain Bolt jooksis taas hullumeelsed ajad

HOW ABOUT GOUT 👑👑



The kid has done it again. 17-year-old Gout Gout has secured a slice of history becoming the second fastest Under 20 man in history over 200m in all conditions, gliding to a time of 19.84 (+2.2) to win the Australian 200m title!



