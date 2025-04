VIDEOD Soome rallitäht sõitis vastu teepiiret ja katkestas, põõsas päästis prantslase kuristikku kukkumisest

🚨🚨🚨Big drama in SS12!

Leo Rossel crashes out of Rally Islas Canarias, while Sami Pajari also retires after an accident.

At the front, Rovanperä dominates once again, winning the stage and increasing his overall lead.

Evans beats Ogier on the stage, but Ogier comfortably… pic.twitter.com/KjT79fyT7D