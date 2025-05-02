VIDEO Otsustav vise: vaata, kuidas Eesti kurlingupaar murdis MMil nelja parema sekka

Kurlingu segapaar Marie Kaldvee – Harri Lill alistas Kanadas Frederictonis toimuva MMi veerandfinaalis 7:5 Kanada duo Jocelyn Peterman – Brett Gallant ning edenes poolfinaali.
Rahvusvaheline alaliit avaldas video otsustavast viskest:
Estonia 🇪🇪 take the win and progress to the semi-finals! Great effort from Jocelyn Peterman 🇨🇦 on the tap, but it's not there and only the single point goes on the board. 🤝— World Curling (@worldcurling) May 2, 2025
Watch all games live on The Curling Channel! https://t.co/u1IYfEBOkx#curling #WMDCC #canada #estonia pic.twitter.com/NOwafR8lE7
Lisaks saab nautida ka viimasele viskele eelnenud ilusaid hetki:
Wow! 🤩 It's a perfect draw from Marie Kaldvee who sets up a single steal against power play. Estonia 🇪🇪 lead 7-4 with one end to go.— World Curling (@worldcurling) May 2, 2025
Watch all games live on The Curling Channel! https://t.co/u1IYfEBOkx#curling #WMDCC #estonia pic.twitter.com/Zce8yP4mdx
Is it two, is it three? It is three indeed! 🙌 First multiple score of the game and Estonia 🇪🇪 take a 4-2 lead at the break.— World Curling (@worldcurling) May 2, 2025
Watch all games live on The Curling Channel! https://t.co/u1IYfEBOkx#curling #WMDCC #estonia pic.twitter.com/pe5RaAIvzE
Nicely done by Marie Kaldvee 🇪🇪 who sends the yellows flying, lies three and gets the force in End 2. 👊 Only singles on the board so far!— World Curling (@worldcurling) May 2, 2025
Watch all games live on The Curling Channel! https://t.co/u1IYfEBOkx#curling #WMDCC #estonia pic.twitter.com/GIidbYYiKG
Kaldvee tõi mängujärgses intervjuus välja, et määravaks sai neljas voor, kus Eesti teenis kolm punkti. «See muutis kogu mängu dünaamikat,» sõnas ta.
Lill nõustus: «Meil õnnestus selle hea energia pealt lõpuni purjetada.»
Südaööl algavas poolfinaalis ootab ees Itaalia. Tabeli teises pooles kohtuvad Šotimaa ja Austraalia.