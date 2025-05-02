R, 2.05.2025
Ilm
Horoskoop
Mälestusraamat.ee
Tellimine
Kuuluta
Reklaam
Kontakt
Nõusolekud
RUS
ENG
Sport
Saada vihje

VIDEO Otsustav vise: vaata, kuidas Eesti kurlingupaar murdis MMil nelja parema sekka

Marie Kaldvee ja Harri Lill rõõmustavad MMil võidu üle.
Marie Kaldvee ja Harri Lill rõõmustavad MMil võidu üle. Foto: World Curling Federation (WCF)

Kurlingu segapaar Marie Kaldvee – Harri Lill alistas Kanadas Frederictonis toimuva MMi veerandfinaalis 7:5 Kanada duo Jocelyn Peterman –​ Brett Gallant ning edenes poolfinaali.

Rahvusvaheline alaliit avaldas video otsustavast viskest:

Lisaks saab nautida ka viimasele viskele eelnenud ilusaid hetki:

Kaldvee tõi mängujärgses intervjuus välja, et määravaks sai neljas voor, kus Eesti teenis kolm punkti. «See muutis kogu mängu dünaamikat,» sõnas ta.

Lill nõustus: «Meil õnnestus selle hea energia pealt lõpuni purjetada.»

​Südaööl algavas poolfinaalis ootab ees Itaalia. Tabeli teises pooles kohtuvad Šotimaa ja Austraalia.

Kommentaarid

Märksõnad

Tagasi üles