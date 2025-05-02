VIDEO Otsustav vise: vaata, kuidas Eesti kurlingupaar murdis MMil nelja parema sekka

Estonia 🇪🇪 take the win and progress to the semi-finals! Great effort from Jocelyn Peterman 🇨🇦 on the tap, but it's not there and only the single point goes on the board. 🤝



Watch all games live on The Curling Channel! https://t.co/u1IYfEBOkx#curling #WMDCC #canada #estonia pic.twitter.com/NOwafR8lE7