Jäähokipeo peasoosik on Kanada ja suurim staar Sidney Crosby, kelle MMile kutsumine maksab terve varanduse

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 17: Nathan MacKinnon #29 and Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada chat prior to a second period faceoff against Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Foto: Maddie Meyer