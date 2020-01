Kobe Bryant sõitis koos tütrega korvpallimängule, kopteriõnnetuses hukkus üheksa inimest

There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:33pm PST