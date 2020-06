Viru rallile annab värvi ka Hyundai masin, roolis eestlane

🤩Exciting news🤩 First rally after the big break ain’t far nomore ➡️ Glad to announce that this Hyundai I20 R5 beast will be our go to ride for the upcoming Viru Rally 😎💥 Serviced by Redgrey Team 🔴⚪️

A post shared by Roland Poom (@rolandpoomrt) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:18am PDT