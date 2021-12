USA talendikütt: võib-olla mitte veel 2022. aastal, aga Kriisa koht on NBAs

It may not be in 2022, but Kerr Kriisa is an NBA player. Elite PnR navigation and manipulation with feathery touch from 25+ feet. Has some ‘controlled chaos’ to him that when reined in, can flip a game.



Former Zalgiris guard finished with 19 PTS, 8 REB and 4 AST in 39 minutes. https://t.co/Or3dwj6KeT pic.twitter.com/mSusunTORw